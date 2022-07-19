SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Price Performance

Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $4.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.