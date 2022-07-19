Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 517,949 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 783,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Barings BDC by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

