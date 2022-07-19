Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Axcella Health worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Axcella Health Stock Performance

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Axcella Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcella Health Company Profile

AXLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.