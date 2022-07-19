Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Axcella Health worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Axcella Health Stock Performance
Shares of AXLA stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Axcella Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Axcella Health Company Profile
Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.