SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,674 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

