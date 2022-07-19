Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 209.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $378.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.58. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

