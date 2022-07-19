Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:NULG opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

