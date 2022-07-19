SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 254.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Textron worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Textron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.0 %

TXT opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

