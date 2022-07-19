ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.