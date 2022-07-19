Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.