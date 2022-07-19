Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,875 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

BLOK stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.