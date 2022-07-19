Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 9,509 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

