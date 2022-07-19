Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in American International Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in American International Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group Company Profile



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

