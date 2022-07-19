Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

IYM opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $110.35 and a one year high of $154.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35.

