SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 3,826.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,614 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Tenneco worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tenneco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TEN opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

