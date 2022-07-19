Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $387.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.03 and a 200-day moving average of $421.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

