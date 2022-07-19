Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

