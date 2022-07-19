Signaturefd LLC Purchases 188 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

