Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

