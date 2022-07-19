Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.84.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

