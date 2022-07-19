Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 68,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

