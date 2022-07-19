Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.88.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

