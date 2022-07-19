Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,028 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

