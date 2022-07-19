Signaturefd LLC Sells 271 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

BWXT opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

