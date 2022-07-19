Signaturefd LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SONY opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONY. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

