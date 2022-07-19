Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.7 %

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.76.

NYSE:ELV opened at $480.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.22. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

