Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Visa stock opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.19 and a 200-day moving average of $210.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

