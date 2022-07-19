TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $943,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 9.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Visa stock opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.84. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $393.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

