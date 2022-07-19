The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $301.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.87 and a 200-day moving average of $318.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

