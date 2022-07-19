Summit Global Investments Has $19.93 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111,125 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $44,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $502,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

