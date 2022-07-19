Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $362.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

