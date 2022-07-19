Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.21% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

AOUT opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About American Outdoor Brands

Separately, B. Riley cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.