Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

