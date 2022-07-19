Summit Global Investments Has $387,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.