Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 790.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

