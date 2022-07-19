Summit Global Investments Invests $479,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Griffon by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

GFF opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.67. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. Griffon had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

