Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

