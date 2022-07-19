Summit Global Investments Makes New $371,000 Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.

Insider Activity

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $789,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Hayward Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.