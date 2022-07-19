Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 381.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CL King cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.93 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

