11,051 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,432,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 304,924 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,225,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 187,166 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:CALF opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98.

