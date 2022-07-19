CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 40,839 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,839 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

