Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

Apple stock opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

