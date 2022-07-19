Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

