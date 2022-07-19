Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

