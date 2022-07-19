The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Mosaic by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 408,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 147,933 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Mosaic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 997,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

