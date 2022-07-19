Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,783,500 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 1,852,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.3 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RNECF opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

