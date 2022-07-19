Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,783,500 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 1,852,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.3 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RNECF opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
About Renesas Electronics
