Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 64.3% in June

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,789,100 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 1,697,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.67.

Roche Trading Down 1.6 %

About Roche

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

