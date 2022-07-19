Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Redline Communications Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS RDLCF opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Redline Communications Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

