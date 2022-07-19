Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 1,012,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.1 days.

Recruit Trading Up 5.3 %

RCRRF opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.35. Recruit has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $71.66.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

