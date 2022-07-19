Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 53.3% in June

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Playtech has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 693 ($8.28) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Stories

