PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

PureTech Health stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.